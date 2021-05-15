Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) to Post $1.90 EPS

Analysts predict that The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) will report earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for The Middleby’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.78 and the highest is $2.02. The Middleby posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 241.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Middleby will report full-year earnings of $7.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.96 to $7.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.76 to $9.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Middleby.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $758.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MIDD has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CL King raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on The Middleby from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The Middleby has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.44.

MIDD opened at $174.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.08. The Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $56.63 and a fifty-two week high of $186.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the first quarter worth $208,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Middleby during the first quarter valued at $77,072,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Middleby by 50.2% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in The Middleby by 9.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in The Middleby during the first quarter valued at $2,096,000.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

