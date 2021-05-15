Zacks: Brokerages Expect The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The TJX Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.37. The TJX Companies posted earnings of ($0.74) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 137.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The TJX Companies will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The TJX Companies.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.92.

NYSE TJX traded up $1.53 on Friday, hitting $72.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,542,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,338,280. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.26 and its 200 day moving average is $65.97. The firm has a market cap of $87.35 billion, a PE ratio of 120.72, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $74.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,002 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 18,120 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,357 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The TJX Companies (TJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.