Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) to Hold

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company which provides customized mezzanine debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies. The Company partners with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors by providing customized financing for change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, business expansion and other growth initiatives. Fidus Investment Corporation is based in Evanston, Illinois. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FDUS. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.07.

Shares of FDUS opened at $16.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $413.23 million, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average of $14.18. Fidus Investment has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $17.98.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 9.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidus Investment will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 495.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 1st quarter worth $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

