Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SFL (NYSE:SFL) to Sell

SFL (NYSE:SFL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. SFL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE:SFL opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 1.17. SFL has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $10.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.24.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $109.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. SFL had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SFL will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFL. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SFL by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SFL by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of SFL during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SFL by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,149 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,324,000 after purchasing an additional 229,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SFL by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

