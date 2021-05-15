Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) to Sell

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ShotSpotter, Inc. is involved in designing and delivering gunfire alert and analysis solutions. The Company’s product consists of ShotSpotter Flex, ShotSpotter SiteSecure and SecureCampus. It operates primarily in United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and South Africa. ShotSpotter, Inc. is headquartered in California, USA. “

SSTI has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities lifted their target price on ShotSpotter from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum upgraded ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ShotSpotter presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

SSTI stock opened at $39.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.28. The firm has a market cap of $456.41 million, a PE ratio of 169.96, a P/E/G ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.52. ShotSpotter has a 1-year low of $20.44 and a 1-year high of $53.97.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 6.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ShotSpotter will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $98,187.18. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,436.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 10,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $372,394.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 479,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,088,926.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,925 shares of company stock worth $3,125,951 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTI. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ShotSpotter by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 769,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,015,000 after acquiring an additional 193,501 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in ShotSpotter by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,074,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,515,000 after buying an additional 84,672 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its position in ShotSpotter by 68.4% during the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 151,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after buying an additional 61,600 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ShotSpotter by 196.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 22,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ShotSpotter by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics for crime deterrence.

