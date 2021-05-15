Zacks Investment Research Lowers Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates which are in clinical trial stage include ZYN002 and ZYN001 synthetic transdermal cannabinoid therapeutics for indications including refractory epilepsy, Fragile X syndrome, osteoarthritis, fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania. “

ZYNE has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYNE opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.24. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $183.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.83.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,814,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 923,303 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,537,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,150,000 after acquiring an additional 927,494 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 899.9% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 721,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 649,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 595,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 189,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 356,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 227,624 shares during the last quarter. 25.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It improves the lives of patients and their families living with severe, chronic health conditions, including Fragile X syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, and a heterogeneous group of rare and ultra-rare epilepsies known as developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

