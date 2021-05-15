Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its differentiated platform to discover and develop novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. While more traditional oncology drug discovery approaches attempt to generate antibodies against known targets, Atrecas approach relies on the human immune system to direct it to unique antibody-target pairs from patients experiencing a clinically meaningful, active immune response against their tumors. These unique antibody-target pairs represent a potentially novel and previously unexplored landscape of immuno-oncology targets. “

Get Atreca alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Atreca in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atreca currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.25.

BCEL stock opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $352.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.08. Atreca has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $25.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.88.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts predict that Atreca will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atreca news, insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of Atreca stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $183,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $83,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,865.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $446,550. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atreca in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atreca by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Atreca in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Atreca by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atreca in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atreca (BCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.