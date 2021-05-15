Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its differentiated platform to discover and develop novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. While more traditional oncology drug discovery approaches attempt to generate antibodies against known targets, Atrecas approach relies on the human immune system to direct it to unique antibody-target pairs from patients experiencing a clinically meaningful, active immune response against their tumors. These unique antibody-target pairs represent a potentially novel and previously unexplored landscape of immuno-oncology targets. “
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Atreca in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atreca currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.25.
Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts predict that Atreca will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Atreca news, insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of Atreca stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $183,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $83,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,865.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $446,550. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atreca in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atreca by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Atreca in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Atreca by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atreca in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Atreca Company Profile
Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.
