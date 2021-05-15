Zacks Investment Research Upgrades LendingClub (NYSE:LC) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

LC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.53. LendingClub has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $22.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.74.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that LendingClub will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other LendingClub news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 8,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $99,974.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 752,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,822,179.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $30,005.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,220.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $77,513 and sold 20,880 shares valued at $289,981. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 1st quarter worth approximately $445,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 1st quarter worth approximately $933,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,956,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,447,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LendingClub by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

