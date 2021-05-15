Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) to “Strong-Buy”

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.89% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ready Capital Corporation is a publicly-traded mortgage REIT and is externally managed by Waterfall Asset Management LLC. The company provides non-bank real estate and small business. It lends primarily to multifamily and commercial real estate, delivering value-add bridge loans and fixed rate financings for stabilized assets. The company approved Freddie Mac Small Balance Loan lender and provides residential mortgage lending through its wholly-owned subsidiary GMFS Inc. Ready Capital Corporation, formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Ready Capital stock opened at $14.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.08. Ready Capital has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.05.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 11.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ready Capital will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $54,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,953 shares in the company, valued at $368,177.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Petro bought 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $67,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,374,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,652,000 after buying an additional 3,941,831 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,659,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ready Capital by 59.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,861,000 after purchasing an additional 358,307 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Ready Capital by 67.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 443,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 177,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 568,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 176,450 shares during the period. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

