Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Standex International (NYSE:SXI) to Buy

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $112.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.62% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Standex International Corp. is a diversified manufacturer producing and marketing a wide variety of useful, quality products. The company enjoys a broad and well-balanced earnings base by virtue of its strong market position in selected areas of operation. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get Standex International alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

SXI opened at $102.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Standex International has a 1 year low of $43.15 and a 1 year high of $108.17.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $172.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.65 million. Standex International had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Standex International will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP James A. Hooven sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $52,687.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,687.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul C. Burns sold 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $242,996.70. Insiders have sold 5,217 shares of company stock valued at $485,684 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SXI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Standex International in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,397,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Standex International by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,999,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,099,000 after buying an additional 109,942 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Standex International by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 400,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,051,000 after buying an additional 54,980 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Standex International by 11.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after buying an additional 41,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Standex International by 57.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after buying an additional 20,219 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Standex International (SXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.