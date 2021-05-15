ZClassic (ZCL) One Day Volume Tops $19,576.00

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000922 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $4.06 million and approximately $19,576.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.62 or 0.00584323 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.89 or 0.00208733 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $130.53 or 0.00272763 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00015397 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 36.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004055 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,197,083 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.