Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Insider Inamarie Johnson Sells 1,561 Shares

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) insider Inamarie Johnson sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.28, for a total value of $200,245.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,865.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Inamarie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zendesk alerts:

On Thursday, March 11th, Inamarie Johnson sold 1,561 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $208,112.52.

On Thursday, February 11th, Inamarie Johnson sold 1,561 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total transaction of $230,934.34.

NYSE ZEN opened at $135.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.35. Zendesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.65 and a twelve month high of $166.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of -86.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

ZEN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZEN. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.