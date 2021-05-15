Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Insider Inamarie Johnson Sells 1,561 Shares

Posted by on May 15th, 2021

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) insider Inamarie Johnson sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.28, for a total value of $200,245.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,865.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Inamarie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, March 11th, Inamarie Johnson sold 1,561 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $208,112.52.
  • On Thursday, February 11th, Inamarie Johnson sold 1,561 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total transaction of $230,934.34.

NYSE ZEN opened at $135.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.35. Zendesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.65 and a twelve month high of $166.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of -86.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

ZEN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZEN. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit