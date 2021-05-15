Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Given New $195.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ZG. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.36.
NASDAQ:ZG opened at $113.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.98 and a 200 day moving average of $137.93. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $46.18 and a 52-week high of $212.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.82 and a beta of 1.31.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,712,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,713,000 after buying an additional 670,068 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,674,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,568,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,769,000 after buying an additional 388,568 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $44,665,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,365,000. 25.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Zillow Group
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.
