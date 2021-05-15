Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Given New $195.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ZG. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.36.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $113.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.98 and a 200 day moving average of $137.93. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $46.18 and a 52-week high of $212.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.82 and a beta of 1.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,712,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,713,000 after buying an additional 670,068 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,674,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,568,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,769,000 after buying an additional 388,568 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $44,665,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,365,000. 25.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

