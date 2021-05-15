Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Price Target Raised to $184.00

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ZTS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $180.67.

ZTS opened at $172.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis has a 12 month low of $125.31 and a 12 month high of $176.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.46 and a 200 day moving average of $161.76.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoetis news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

