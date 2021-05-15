Zoom Telephonics (MINM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Zoom Telephonics (NASDAQ:MINM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 17th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zoom Telephonics (NASDAQ:MINM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.73 million during the quarter. Zoom Telephonics had a negative net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 34.53%.

Shares of NASDAQ MINM opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.97 million, a PE ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.07. Zoom Telephonics has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Zoom Telephonics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Internet access and other communications-related products in North America and internationally. It offers hardware products, including cable modems, cable modem/routers, gateways, mobile broadband modems, wireless routers, multimedia over coax adapters, mesh home networking devices, and other local area network products.

