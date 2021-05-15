zooplus (ETR:ZO1) Given a €230.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €350.00 ($411.76) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($311.76) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €153.00 ($180.00) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €221.86 ($261.01).

ZO1 opened at €223.80 ($263.29) on Wednesday. zooplus has a twelve month low of €123.40 ($145.18) and a twelve month high of €274.80 ($323.29). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €252.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of €196.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.15.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

