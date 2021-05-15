Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 11,717 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,717 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FirstService were worth $5,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of FirstService by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,567,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,474,000 after acquiring an additional 297,715 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of FirstService by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,579,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,135,000 after acquiring an additional 514,942 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FirstService by 1.5% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,239,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,628,000 after acquiring an additional 17,921 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FirstService during the fourth quarter worth about $59,230,000. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstService by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 246,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FSV. Raymond James cut shares of FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.00.

FSV opened at $156.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.67 and a beta of 0.92. FirstService Co. has a twelve month low of $78.08 and a twelve month high of $177.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.98.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $711.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.48 million. FirstService had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.48%. FirstService’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently -10.14%.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

