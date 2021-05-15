Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $5,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFG. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 682.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,336,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,676 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,798,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,418,000 after purchasing an additional 22,655 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,348,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,110,000 after purchasing an additional 62,329 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,678,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,189,000 after acquiring an additional 68,038 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $199,796.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PFG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.91.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $66.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.71 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

