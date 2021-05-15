Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 4,227 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,227 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $5,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amdocs by 873.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $77.90 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $54.68 and a twelve month high of $82.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 34.37%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOX. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

