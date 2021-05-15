Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 5,772 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,772 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $6,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HIG. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $126,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,588. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $9,784,207.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,874,712.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $66.07 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.32 and a one year high of $69.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

