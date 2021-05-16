-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Resonant’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Resonant reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resonant will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.12) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Resonant.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a negative net margin of 967.16%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Resonant from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Resonant stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,731,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,059. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.95. The company has a market cap of $163.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.84. Resonant has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Resonant by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,184,000 after buying an additional 453,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resonant by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 145,433 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Resonant by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 560,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resonant by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 152,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resonant by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 407,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 153,959 shares in the last quarter. 32.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

