-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Liberty Oilfield Services reported earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 76.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Liberty Oilfield Services.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $552.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.64 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LBRT. TheStreet raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Oilfield Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 8,623 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $103,993.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,985,539 shares in the company, valued at $48,065,600.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 31,430 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $451,963.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,928,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,495,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,554,453 shares of company stock valued at $98,231,762 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $14.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.08. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.