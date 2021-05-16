-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) will report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Fennec Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $3.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FENC shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FENC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 92.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 21,070 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 32,171 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FENC opened at $6.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.35. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $10.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.08 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.07.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

