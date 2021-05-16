$0.30 EPS Expected for OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.33 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OP Bancorp.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded OP Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of OPBK stock opened at $10.93 on Friday. OP Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.79. The company has a market cap of $164.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. OP Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

