-$0.33 EPS Expected for Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) to announce ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Odonate Therapeutics’ earnings. Odonate Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 69.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($1.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Odonate Therapeutics.

Get Odonate Therapeutics alerts:

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.09).

ODT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Odonate Therapeutics from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Lifesci Capital lowered Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen lowered Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODT traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.88. 1,201,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,128,738. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average is $14.50. Odonate Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $46.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,588,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,493,000 after purchasing an additional 686,652 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 31,484.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,509,000 after purchasing an additional 545,634 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Odonate Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 2,088.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 190,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 181,550 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 503.5% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 169,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 141,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Odonate Therapeutics (ODT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Odonate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odonate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.