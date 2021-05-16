-$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exagen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Exagen reported earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exagen will report full year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.45). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.10). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Exagen.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Exagen had a negative net margin of 39.49% and a negative return on equity of 29.10%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XGN. TheStreet lowered shares of Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Exagen in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exagen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

NASDAQ XGN opened at $12.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $158.25 million and a PE ratio of -1.02. Exagen has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Exagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exagen by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Exagen by 223.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Exagen by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

