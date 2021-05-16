$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) to post $0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Qualys reported earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualys will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.86. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.59 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. Qualys’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QLYS. Truist boosted their price objective on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.78.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS traded up $2.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.83. 242,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,273. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22 and a beta of 0.79. Qualys has a 52-week low of $86.65 and a 52-week high of $148.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.02 and a 200-day moving average of $105.85.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Qualys by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,054,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,484,000 after buying an additional 408,817 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Qualys by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 958,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,835,000 after purchasing an additional 26,356 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Qualys by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 934,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,833,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its position in Qualys by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 933,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,801,000 after purchasing an additional 120,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Qualys by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 848,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,446,000 after buying an additional 377,902 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

