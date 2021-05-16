$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) will announce earnings per share of $0.78 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Tri Pointe Homes posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $716.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $1,279,001.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,620.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $142,437.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,303.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,115 shares of company stock worth $1,686,268. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPH. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 61,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter.

TPH traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.77. The stock had a trading volume of 937,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Tri Pointe Homes has a twelve month low of $10.68 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.60.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

