$0.81 EPS Expected for Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) This Quarter

Posted by on May 16th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.88. Eagle Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $5.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 2.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of EGRX opened at $41.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $548.61 million, a PE ratio of 119.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.76. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $36.48 and a 12-month high of $55.43.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1,208.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit