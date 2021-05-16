$0.81 EPS Expected for Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.88. Eagle Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $5.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 2.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of EGRX opened at $41.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $548.61 million, a PE ratio of 119.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.76. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $36.48 and a 12-month high of $55.43.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1,208.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

