$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) will post $0.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Johnson Controls International posted earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

JCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

In related news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $280,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,951.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,696 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,467 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 209.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 813.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.55. 4,274,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,561,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a PE ratio of 77.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.18. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $66.69.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.21%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

