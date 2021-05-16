$1.08 Billion in Sales Expected for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) will report $1.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13 billion. SVB Financial Group reported sales of $881.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full year sales of $4.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.68 billion to $5.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $5.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SIVB. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up previously from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.60.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $578.42 on Thursday. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $168.01 and a 52 week high of $595.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $529.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $451.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total transaction of $2,507,858.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,414,920.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total transaction of $739,177.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,645 shares of company stock worth $3,566,427 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

