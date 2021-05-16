$1.22 Billion in Sales Expected for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) will announce $1.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27 billion. TransDigm Group posted sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full year sales of $4.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.10 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $661.20.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total value of $5,654,187.00. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total transaction of $9,023,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at $14,918,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,800 shares of company stock worth $41,143,618 over the last ninety days. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 12.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

TDG traded up $10.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $597.41. 156,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,815. The firm has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $603.51 and its 200 day moving average is $588.34. TransDigm Group has a one year low of $318.10 and a one year high of $633.04.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

