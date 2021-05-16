$1.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) to report $1.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.41 billion. Ingersoll Rand reported sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full-year sales of $5.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $6.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ingersoll Rand.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

IR traded up $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $48.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,553,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,076. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.99 and its 200 day moving average is $46.04. Ingersoll Rand has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.12. The stock has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.43.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,832 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 326.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 187,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,211,000 after purchasing an additional 143,270 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 9.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 39.1% during the first quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 14,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 187,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,224,000 after purchasing an additional 14,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

