$1.35 EPS Expected for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) will report earnings per share of $1.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.37. Hill-Rom posted earnings per share of $1.95 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full-year earnings of $6.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $6.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.18 to $6.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hill-Rom.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.20 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share.

HRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

Hill-Rom stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.07. The stock had a trading volume of 273,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,710. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. Hill-Rom has a 12 month low of $80.31 and a 12 month high of $117.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.36%.

In other news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,285,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $768,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $573,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 644,186 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $63,111,000 after purchasing an additional 17,902 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hill-Rom (HRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.