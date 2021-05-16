$1.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) will announce sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Post’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.54 billion. Post posted sales of $1.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Post will report full-year sales of $5.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26). Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.55.

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POST. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,931,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,101,000 after buying an additional 772,169 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Post in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,717,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Post by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,859,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,540,000 after purchasing an additional 190,414 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Post by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,505,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,046,000 after purchasing an additional 176,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Post in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,778,000. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of POST traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,585. Post has a 12-month low of $81.38 and a 12-month high of $117.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of -3,912.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.92 and its 200 day moving average is $101.12.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

