$118.22 Million in Sales Expected for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will post $118.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $116.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $119.38 million. Meta Financial Group posted sales of $103.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full year sales of $524.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $516.72 million to $534.62 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $552.62 million, with estimates ranging from $540.88 million to $574.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.41%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CASH. B. Riley increased their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.80.

In other news, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 685 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $30,859.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,909.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,343 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $108,457.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,868.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,351,067 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 220.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the first quarter worth $59,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the first quarter worth $72,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.00. The company had a trading volume of 188,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,364. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Financial Group has a 1-year low of $14.43 and a 1-year high of $51.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.14 and its 200-day moving average is $40.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.23%.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

