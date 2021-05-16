$127.47 Million in Sales Expected for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) to post $127.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $132.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $124.50 million. Pacira BioSciences posted sales of $75.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full year sales of $540.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $523.80 million to $548.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $639.88 million, with estimates ranging from $614.00 million to $671.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. SVB Leerink cut Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.92.

NASDAQ:PCRX traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $62.21. 297,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,676. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pacira BioSciences has a 1 year low of $39.88 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.98. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 60,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $4,403,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $1,294,762.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,929,159.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,129 shares of company stock valued at $12,252,479. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 182.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

