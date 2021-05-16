$13.20 Million in Sales Expected for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) will post sales of $13.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.80 million to $25.00 million. Wave Life Sciences posted sales of $3.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 335.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full-year sales of $67.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $100.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $52.52 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.30). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 401.32% and a negative net margin of 1,562.01%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WVE shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WVE traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.21. The stock had a trading volume of 991,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,190. Wave Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $19.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.45. The firm has a market cap of $309.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.35.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 141,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 46,658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 34,570 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 404,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 90,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $2,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

