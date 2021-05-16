$13.65 Million in Sales Expected for Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) will post sales of $13.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.13 million. Affimed posted sales of $5.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 141.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Affimed will report full year sales of $56.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.72 million to $79.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $112.99 million, with estimates ranging from $26.98 million to $199.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.15). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 99.24% and a negative net margin of 172.01%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

AFMD stock opened at $8.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.93 million, a P/E ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 2.81. Affimed has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $11.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Affimed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Affimed during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Affimed in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Affimed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 52.33% of the company’s stock.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

