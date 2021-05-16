13,590 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Purchased by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,000. ServiceNow accounts for 1.1% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 807.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,887,000 after buying an additional 17,590 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,117,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,474,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 12,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,088,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,746,000 after buying an additional 8,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW stock opened at $460.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $352.07 and a 12 month high of $598.37. The firm has a market cap of $90.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.41, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $515.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $526.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 916 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.82, for a total transaction of $542,107.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,933,265.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 139 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.37, for a total transaction of $79,559.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,414.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,019 shares of company stock worth $9,770,512 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.55.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.