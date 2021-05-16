1,500 Shares in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in ExlService by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in ExlService by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 305,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in ExlService by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 242,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in ExlService by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 379,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,325,000 after acquiring an additional 41,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXLS. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

In other ExlService news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 33,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $3,052,277.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $221,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,545.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,291 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,912. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $98.79 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.05 and a 1-year high of $100.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.33 and a 200 day moving average of $86.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

