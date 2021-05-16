1,776 Shares in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Purchased by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $86,215,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 16,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 157.7% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $774,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRSP. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.82.

Shares of CRSP opened at $106.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.71 and a beta of 2.37. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $54.86 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.58 and its 200-day moving average is $137.16.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

