$181.43 Million in Sales Expected for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) to report $181.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $187.80 million and the lowest is $176.60 million. Shake Shack reported sales of $91.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full year sales of $736.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $715.60 million to $768.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $946.24 million, with estimates ranging from $884.52 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.89 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHAK. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Shares of SHAK traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.25. 1,349,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,251. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $138.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.25, a PEG ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.55.

In other news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $183,871.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,136.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $12,818,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 88.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Shake Shack during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

