$2.02 Billion in Sales Expected for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to post sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.72 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.36 billion. MGM Resorts International posted sales of $289.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 597%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full-year sales of $8.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.47 billion to $9.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $11.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.92 billion to $12.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MGM Resorts International.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Argus raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.06.

In related news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $386,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,412,587.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $289,148.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,384,293 shares of company stock worth $89,258,437. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,657,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,715,000 after purchasing an additional 284,483 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,254 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 58,288,970.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,828,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828,897 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,891,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,286,000. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

MGM stock traded up $1.64 on Friday, reaching $39.11. 6,589,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,170,159. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $42.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.30%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGM Resorts International (MGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.