$2.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) will post earnings per share of $2.90 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.94. Arrow Electronics reported earnings of $1.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full year earnings of $11.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.65 to $11.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.30 to $13.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

NYSE:ARW traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.02. 448,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,913. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Arrow Electronics has a 12-month low of $60.46 and a 12-month high of $119.44.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 128,184 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $14,811,661.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,361,230.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Alan West sold 1,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total transaction of $125,594.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,621.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 369,550 shares of company stock worth $40,078,229 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after buying an additional 29,366 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after buying an additional 24,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 195.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 17,788 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

