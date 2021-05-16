$20.30 Million in Sales Expected for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) will post sales of $20.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.90 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp posted sales of $17.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full-year sales of $83.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $82.30 million to $85.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $88.65 million, with estimates ranging from $85.60 million to $91.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 21.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMAO opened at $21.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.66. The firm has a market cap of $243.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $27.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMAO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 597,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,736,000 after buying an additional 40,695 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 20,563 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 85,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 293.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

