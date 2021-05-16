21,132 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 21,132 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 2,228.8% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on F. Argus raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.66.

NYSE F opened at $11.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

