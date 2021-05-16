2,136 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Posted by on May 16th, 2021

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Moderna by 236.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,903,000 after acquiring an additional 17,086,635 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,476,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,202,000 after purchasing an additional 239,949 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,412,000 after purchasing an additional 761,697 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,913,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,852,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,570,000 after buying an additional 93,688 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Brookline Capital Management lifted their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $161.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.16. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.13 and a 52 week high of $189.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $1,809,666.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,323,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,039,294.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.48, for a total value of $581,621.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,621.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,721,390 shares of company stock valued at $836,017,001. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit