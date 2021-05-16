2,136 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Moderna by 236.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,903,000 after acquiring an additional 17,086,635 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,476,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,202,000 after purchasing an additional 239,949 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,412,000 after purchasing an additional 761,697 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,913,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,852,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,570,000 after buying an additional 93,688 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Brookline Capital Management lifted their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $161.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.16. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.13 and a 52 week high of $189.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $1,809,666.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,323,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,039,294.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.48, for a total value of $581,621.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,621.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,721,390 shares of company stock valued at $836,017,001. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

