$22.10 Million in Sales Expected for Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) will report sales of $22.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Docebo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.50 million and the lowest is $21.70 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Docebo will report full-year sales of $91.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $87.90 million to $94.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $124.10 million, with estimates ranging from $117.00 million to $128.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Docebo.

Get Docebo alerts:

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DCBO. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Docebo in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Docebo from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Docebo from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Docebo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

Shares of DCBO stock opened at $47.98 on Friday. Docebo has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $68.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.02.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCBO. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter worth $90,795,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter worth $76,166,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter worth $36,257,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo in the first quarter worth $21,445,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter worth $29,294,000.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Docebo (DCBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.