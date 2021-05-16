22,646 Shares in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Purchased by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 132,303.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,207,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204,597 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,020,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 632.2% during the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 563,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,489,000 after purchasing an additional 486,236 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $12,407,000. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,843,000.

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $33.90 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $34.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.48.

